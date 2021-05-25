VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- As the state continues to try and get as many people vaccinated as possible, new developments from Pfizer and Moderna could increase vaccination numbers.
The vaccination efforts are continuing in communities across the state.
Towns like Vernon have held mobile clinics, which is what health officials say we’ll see more and more of because they are convenient, and no appointments are needed.
On Tuesday, the Lopez family was taking advantage of the clinic.
“Even though its needles it might hurt but at least you are getting vaccinated. Some people can't get it,” said 15-year-old Yaharryliz Lopez.
She said she’s excited for what summer will bring now that everyone has the shot.
Her mom Jeannette Lopez said she did a lot of research about the vaccines since both of her children are high risk.
“Because of my kids’ health and my health, if you love your kids you will do anything possible for them not to catch anything,” she said.
As towns try to reach more areas, companies like Pfizer have made it easier to handle vaccines.
Just this past week, Pfizer said their vials could be stored in a fridge for up to a month.
Before that, thawed, undiluted vials could only be stored for up to five days, and after that it would be trash.
“It allows us to store the vaccine more effectively. It allows us more time to get it out in the community and do more clinics,” said Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro.
Hartford HealthCare officials say not worrying about ultra-cold temps makes vaccines more mobile, especially when trying to reach minority communities, teens, and have vaccines ready during one-on-one doctor visits.
“A lot of our medical offices are starting to carry it in the office. So, we can send them a fair number of vials and they have a whole month to use it. So we won't have to worry about waste or delivering to them two or three times a week to reduce waste and time where we have no available,” said Eric Arlia, senior director of Pharmacy at Hartford HealthCare.
Another development that could increase vaccine use is that Moderna announced on Tuesday that their vaccine is safe for those 12 and older like Pfizer. Now they wait for federal approval.
The Pfizer change is already being put to use, and when it comes to Moderna’s, they are expected to submit data in early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.