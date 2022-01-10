(WFSB) - As COVID cases climb, some hospitals are getting overwhelmed with patients and it’s not just the hospitals being impacted.
Ambulance companies are also seeing a spike in people using their services, but officials say something that’s taking up time and resources are patients going to the hospital and calling ambulances just to get a COVID test.
"It just is congesting the emergency rooms significantly," Bob Ziegler, president of Emergency Resource Management in Manchester, stated.
Bob explains if you have COVID and are having severe difficulty breathing or chest pains, you should seek medical attention, but calling 911 or going to the hospital for a COVID test is only clogging resources.
“People don’t understand 911. We don’t come to take COVID tests for you and we’re not there to take you to the hospital to get a COVID test," Ziegler explained.
Healthcare officials say some patients believe that if they take an ambulance to the hospital, they’ll skip ahead of the line in the waiting room, but officials say that’s not always the case.
“Hospitals in any major event use a triage system and a triage system is they prioritize who is the sickest, most significant patient that needs to be seen first and that trickles down," continued Ziegler.
Doctors say patients with mild COVID symptoms are also causing congestion in hospitals and waiting rooms.
“If you have mild symptoms, you’re not short of breath, your fever is controlled, and you just feel a little under the weather, you should stay home," Dr. Tom Balcezak, Yale New Haven Health's chief clinical officer, noted.
Dr. Balcezak says if you are concerned about your symptom, call your physician or primary care giver and they can give you guidance.
“If you have access to being able to buy, what’s called a, pulse oximeter, that’s a really nice tool to make sure your oxygen levels are ninety-five and above. If you’re feeling well and your oxygen saturation is ninety-five and above, you’re perfectly fine to stay home. There’s no special therapy they’re going to give you in the emergency department," Dr. Balcezak added.
