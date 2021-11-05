NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has put a financial strain on so many families.
Not only is the cost of food going up, but other necessities, like diapers, have become more costly.
The Diaper Bank of Connecticut is in need of more donations.
The organization helps make sure families in the state have enough diapers for their infants and toddlers.
“We’re trying to support both the families and the industries that rely on the supply of diapers for their families,” said Janet Alfano, executive director of the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.
Diaper need has always been a challenge for low-income families.
During the pandemic, the Diaper Bank, which is headquartered in North Haven, has seen calls in terms of need increase about 20 to 30 percent.
Alfano said they are just scratching the surface of need.
“We know more donations are needed now, especially with folks losing their jobs, being out of work, folks struggling to keep their child in child care,” she said.
Connecticut is in line with the national average of 1 in 3 children ages 0-3 need diapers, and with the price of diapers increasing, the need is much higher than it was pre-COVID.
“We’re purchasing in bulk, but it also impacts our ability to get as many diapers as we used to be able to for the families of Connecticut,” Alfano explained.
The Diaper Bank of Connecticut works with close to 100 community partners, including childcare centers, churches, and shelter-based programs to distribute the diapers.
“Hopefully this gives them some extra support that they need, as well as some relief with everything that’s going on with COVID,” said Program Director Leandre Dupree.
The Diaper Bank of Connecticut donates close to 300,000 diapers each month.
Diaper and monetary donations are needed, as well as volunteers.
If you want to donate or if you’re in need of help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.