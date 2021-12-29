WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Holiday shopping isn't over in the Brass City.
Through a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods, ten kids in the Waterbury PAL program got $100 gift cards to spend at the store.
Officers helped them find what they wanted.
The Cooper brothers have been in PAL for years.
It's where Sethfon discovered his love for sports.
"PAL has been a huge part of my life as a little kid, growing up to now 15. PAL has also impacted me. I went from not playing sports at all to getting involved in PAL basketball and stuff," said Sethfon Cooper.
Whether it be a sports team or one of these shop with a cop events, the goal of PAL is to give youth a more personal look at the people behind the badge.
Sgt. Andrea D'Agostino is the officer in charge at Waterbury’s PAL.
She said, "just to soften things and have the officers get the opportunity to spend time with the kids in the neighborhoods within the community so they see officers on a different level."
With that trust, the hope is these kids not only feel comfortable in reporting criminal activity they know about, but also just avoid that life altogether.
"It's the same with the SRO programs and things like that, where they build this trust with kids and then the kids feel comfortable going and talking to them. They don't feel intimidated. They feel like the officer is just a friend or another person that they can confide in," said D'Agostino.
It's definitely the case with sethfon.
"I just see everything that happens on the news and stuff, like, events like this, you do get to really see the good people that are in police officers," said Sethfon Cooper.
