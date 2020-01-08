PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods in Plainville has shut its doors.
It is unclear what day the store specifically closed, but a phone recording confirmed the location at Connecticut Commons plaza has closed.
This comes as many retail giants announced just this week they are shutting down locations, like Macy’s and Pier 1.
RELATED: Macy's at Meriden mall set to close
Just next door to the Plainville Dick’s location, A.C. Moore announced back in November it would be going out of business.
