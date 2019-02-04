NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The big game may be over, but plenty of New England Patriots fans are still celebrating.
For many, that meant making a quick trip to the local sporting goods store to pick up the latest championship gear.
“Me and my son are big fans, so I have to get, you know, two of everything," said Chris Mauro of New Haven.
Mauro said he is a lifelong Patriots fan. Monday, his shopping basket was filled with gear.
“[My son] was born in 2001, so you know, it's been a luxury for him," he said. "Not so much for me before that, but I’m living the life.”
Still on cloud 9 after the Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, fans sought to complete their look.
The most popular item, according to Dick's Sporting Goods, has been a gray championship t-shirt which the team was wearing on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
One woman told Channel 3 that she was picking up one to send to a family member and a Pats fan who lives in Florida.
Mauro was already wearing a shirt from the last Super Bowl win, which was two years ago. He said he's now ready to swap it out.
“Got the hat, of course the locker room shirts, 'Super Bowl Champions,'” he said.
The manager at Dick's Sporting Goods in North Haven said the store had some t-shirts up beforehand, so it was ready to go.
As for new ones, the manager said the trucks keep coming along with the fans.
“He is a huge patriots fan," said Lisa Mezrich of Guilford. "He was so excited about the win last night.”
Mezrich decided to surprise her 9-year-old son Tyler with some gear when he got home from school.
Just like the Pat's dynasty isn't over, neither is her shopping spree.
“Even though we’ll probably be getting the shirt, and probably the Super Bowl championship hat, which we’ll wear all summer too, we’ll probably wind up going online and getting a hoody too," Mezrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.