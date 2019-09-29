HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Customers subscribed to digital services, like Netflix or Spotify, will see an increase on the tax on purchases and subscriptions on Tuesday.
Whether it’s binge-watching Netflix Originals or finding new music on Spotify, the tax on digital services in Connecticut is increasing from 1 percent to 6.35 percent.
Purchases on items like music, audiobooks, podcasts, movies, and greeting cards are subject to the tax.
“I think that it’s just sort of ridiculous how they have to tax another thing,” said Richard Papa, of Orange.
Regardless if users stream the services on a computer, or through a smartphone, the tax applies to residents with a Connecticut address.
Governor Lamont said it comes down to economic fairness as movie theaters charge a tax, Netflix should be treated the same.
“I think it’s fair,” explained Lamont. “Because the main street merchants have to pay the sales tax, so should the guys who resell on Amazon.”
Channel 3 spoke with residents who said Connecticut already has enough taxes.
“It’s kind of frustrating because CT is a really expensive state to live in as it is, and you get taxed on pretty much everything you use,” said Julian Davis, of Meriden.
Electronic subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, electronic college textbooks, and access to online academic research databases are not subject to the tax.
The General Assembly’s Office of Fiscal Analysis projects the tax increase will bring in $27.5 million for the 2020 fiscal year, and about $37 million for the 2021 fiscal year.
