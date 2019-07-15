HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Several events were taking place in Hartford last weekend, including the first professional soccer game at Dillon Stadium.
It was a sell out crowd, with 5,500 fans in the stadium. Now, they’re getting ready for this weekend’s game.
There were a lot of people in the stands who were excited for the game.
On Saturday, the Hartford Athletic got to play their first game in their new stadium. They won, beating Indy Eleven two to one.
“We were packed to the gills, sell-out crowd, standing room only,” said Joe Calafiore, Hartford Athletic.
Joe Calafiore from the Harford Athletic said they couldn’t be happier. It took a while to get where they are now due to months of delays, some being due to weather, but they were anxious to move into their new stadium.
The five parking lots filled up quickly, as well as an overflow lot. Parking issues may be the result of the city being overloaded with multiple events such as ConnectiCon at the Science Center and fireworks at the Riverfront Plaza.
Some work still needs to be done to stadium. The permanent bathrooms are still not open and there’s some landscaping that needs to be completed as well.
The stadium gets its name from James Dillon who was a popular parks and recreation leader for the city.
The stadium fell on hard times and was falling apart, so $14 million was pumped into new bleachers and a new field.
“I think Mr. Dillon would be proud, as we all were. Obviously, a lot of time and effort went into brining it back to life, from the city, the state,” Calafiore said.
There is a club store where Hartford Athletic gear can be purchased.
Another home game takes place on Saturday. The season will run until October. If the team makes the playoffs, there will be a final game in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.