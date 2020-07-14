HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans will be able to watch soccer at Dillon Stadium in Hartford this season, but with limitations.
The Hartford Athletic announced this week that the stadium will open to fans at 25 percent capacity when the franchise's 2020 home schedule kicks off on July 20.
“After months of hard work and collaboration with local and state government, we look forward to safely opening our doors to our loyal and dedicated fans this season,” said Bruce Mandell, chairman, Hartford Athletic. “Thank you to everyone behind the scenes who has worked tirelessly to put together a plan that will allow our fans to safely attends matches this season and for the impressive leadership from our local and state officials. Coach Jaïdi, our players, and our whole organization cannot wait to return to play at home on July 20.”
The following safety protocols will be in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Staff, vendors and fans will not be permitted to enter the stadium without wearing a mask. Masks must be worn at all times will in the stadium (except while consuming food and beverage).
- Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance/exit of each gate for fans to utilize upon entering/exiting. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse and bathrooms.
- Fans will enter at different gates throughout the stadium based on the section they are seated in.
- Non-touch ticket scanners to be used by all ticket scanners in full PPE (mask & gloves)
- Flow of traffic in the concourse will be marked for right-side traffic only.
- Seating ushers will be located throughout the stadium to assist and enforce safe and distanced seating protocols
- All concessions will be in individual packaging or containers
- All in-stadium purchases will be completely cashless and contactless payment
- There will be a “no try-on” policy for all merchandise items
- Bathroom attendants will be stationed in every available restroom to consistently wipe down and sanitize touch points as well as manage social distancing and queues.
- Tailgating will be prohibited in all lots
- Post-game autograph sessions or other situations in which players would be required to be in direct contact with fans is prohibited.
The exact gameday protocols still need to be approved by the City of Hartford and the state.
Information about the protocols, seating, parking and tickets can be found on the Hartford Athletic's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.