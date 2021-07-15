NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich announced on Thursday that it is filing for bankruptcy.

In a letter, Bishop Michael Cote announced the decision to file for Chapter 11.

The bankruptcy filing comes as the diocese faces nearly 60 lawsuits related to abuse allegations.

In a press release, the Diocese said “Chapter 11 is described as the most equitable way to resolve numerous pending lawsuits alleging the abuse of students at Mount Saint John School filed against the Diocese and a former bishop and certain other creditors’ claims.”

Nearly 60 former residents have filed suit for damages that exceed the Diocese’s current financial ability to pay, officials said.

“A Chapter 11 bankruptcy will allow the Court to centralize these lawsuits, as well as help the Diocese manage its litigation expenses and preserve adequate financial resources for all essential ministries,” Bishop Cote said. “If the Diocese had not filed for bankruptcy, it would be unable to ensure that all of the individuals who file claims are treated fairly and have equal access to the funds available.”

