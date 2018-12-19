NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich will follow the steps of the archdiocese next month and release the names of priests and deacons who were credibly accused of sexual abuse.
In a statement to Eyewitness News, the office of communication writes the diocese is a, "family and as such will communicate with parishioners and not through the media."
With that said, they said next month, Bishop Cote’s communication’s office says the release of the names of those priests and deacons will occur near the end of January.
Bishop Michael Cote reaffirmed Wednesday a statement earlier this year that the diocese will continue an absolute zero tolerance policy to those who committed crimes against God’s children.
Next month, the diocese will release the names of priests and deacons who were accused of sexual abuse.
“We need as a church we need to come forward and demand transparency and protection not just our kids but there are vulnerable adults,” said Mark King, victim of assault.
Via Skype, former diocesan Deacon Mark King, now living in North Carolina, claimed that while a member of Sacred Heart Church in Groton on a 2006 trip to Rome with his pastor Rev. Gregory Mullaney, the intoxicated priest, became sexually aggressive.
“I believe I probably wasn’t the first person approached by this priest but I have no evidence of that,” said King.
On Wednesday, the pastor of St. Agnes in Niantic, Fr. Mullaney shared a statement last weekend with parishioners.
In a statement, he said, “upon returning to the United States, Bishop Cote removed me as Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Groton, and I was sent to undergo in-depth evaluations by a team of psychologists and psychiatrists. Not a day goes by that I don’t bitterly regret my conduct all those years ago.”
New London attorney Kelly Reardon’s firm represents several clients who’ve settled abuse cases with the diocese going back decades, and is about to begin a new settlement conference in January with another client.
She says there are more out there.
“Of course, a trial is a traumatic experience. Anytime we can get a case settled without a trial it’s better for the client, it’s better for everybody,” said Reardon.
In many cases, Reardon says alleged abuse victims have called their office, but the statutes of limitations have run out.
Last month, sexual assault allegations were filed by 20 former students at the Academy of St. Johns in Deep River by former staffers going back to the 1990’s at the boarding school.
In a letter last weekend to parishioners, Bishop Cote writes, “while we can’t litigate cases either her or in the media, please know that the diocese is cooperating fully as these cases make their way through the legal system.”
“Too much has happened too much is coming out the church is not being authentic to her mission,” said King.
It has not been determined when the information will be published.
About the same time the Hartford Archdiocese publishes the names of priests and others, likely next month, so will the Diocese of Norwich.
