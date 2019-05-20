HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers are being urged to avoid the intersection of Capitol and Park Terrace in Hartford after a dirt bike crashed into a pickup truck.
It happened on Monday afternoon.
The truck caught fire following the crash, police said.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
Hartford police is remaining folks to keep dirt bikes off city streets.
