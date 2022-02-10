Police generic
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A dirt bike rider had to be taken to the hospital following a crash Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Main Street when a car and dirt bike collided.

The driver of the dirt bike suffered multiple injuries and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

