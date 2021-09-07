NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London man is facing several charges after police conducted a search of a New London building.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant at 24 Robinson Street around 11:20 Monday morning.
Police seized a 9mm firearm, more than six grams of crack cocaine, $2,000 in cash, and two dirt bikes.
18-year-old Taquez Scott of New London was subsequently taken into custody on drug-related charges, as well as an active domestic violence arrest warrant and a warrant for weapons-related charges.
Scott's cash/surety bonds totaled out to $50,000.
