Taquez Scott

New London Police arrested Taquez Scott on drug-related charges and two arrest warrants.

 (Photo provided by New London Police)

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A New London man is facing several charges after police conducted a search of a New London building.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at 24 Robinson Street around 11:20 Monday morning.

Police seized a 9mm firearm, more than six grams of crack cocaine, $2,000 in cash, and two dirt bikes.

18-year-old Taquez Scott of New London was subsequently taken into custody on drug-related charges, as well as an active domestic violence arrest warrant and a warrant for weapons-related charges.

Scott's cash/surety bonds totaled out to $50,000.

