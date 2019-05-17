PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Animal control officials in Plainfield are warning people about a black bear following the disappearance of a young lamb.
According to the Town of Plainfield Animal Control Department, the bear was spotted a number of times in the area of Bishop Crossing Road.
Wednesday, it said a resident on Bishop Crossing woke up to find that their young lamb was missing from a chain link enclosure.
Animal control said the enclosure was destroyed and the wood housing in it was tipped over.
It presumed that the lamb was killed by the bear.
Animal control and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are working to locate the bear.
It recommended that people remove bird feeders from yards, tightly secure trash containers, refrain from feeding pets outdoors and thoroughly clean grills after each use.
They also asked that livestock owners consider locking the animals in at night or enclosing their areas with electric fencing or reinforced wire.
Anyone with information about the bear is asked to contact Plainfield animal control at 860-564-8547.
