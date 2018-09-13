HARTFORD (WFSB) - As Hurricane Florence swirls out at sea, the popularity of disaster-readiness apps surged well ahead of the storm.
These apps have become a focal point of safety.
Grab the flashlight, batteries, bread, and gas. The priorities are the same but how people go about obtaining them are mostly through the phone.
Even the newest technology concepts have an old school framework.
Two-way radio or walkie-talkie chats are back in fashion, just this time on your cell phone.
The proof in popularity is in the charts.
The app “Zello” rose to number 4 in the ranks of social media in the app store this week in advance of Hurricane Florence.
“During emergencies it’s push to talk, ‘are you okay? I’m fine’, and you don’t really have to worry about going through the niceties of dialing a number,” said Rich Hanley, Associate Professor at Quinnipiac University.
Hanley has seen the pros and cons of the app over the years it’s been developed.
“It works good for families, friends and so on, but it also works well for emergency responders who can open a new channel of information and conversation with people who may need help,” Hanley said.
While it may act like a two-way radio, you still need wi-fi or internet access which comes with its own cast and crew.
“The internet is the internet, and apps are apps, which means there are a lot of trolls out there,” said Hanley.
In the case of Hurricane Florence, public groups have been created by emergency responders to disseminate crucial information, like evacuations or getting into contact with someone in need.
“For first responders, it’s become part of the toolkit,” said Hanley.
But sometimes there is some stepping on each other.
The good part is those in control of the group can boot out anyone that may not be there for the right reasons and every group has got its reasons.
Groups can be formed for almost anything, and while it can give you a good scope of what’s going on and get out a message, it doesn’t mean everything you hear is true.
