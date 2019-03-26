NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a fire at Southern Connecticut State University on Tuesday morning.
The fire was contained to one dorm room at the West Campus residence complex, according to a fire official.
The complex was evacuated by police, who said they found heavy smoke billowing from a second floor suite around 2 a.m.
"New Haven firefighters found that the suite’s sprinkler system had doused the flames when they arrived soon after," a school spokesperson said. "The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be a discarded cigarette."
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, but were not transported to the hospital.
Residents were allowed back into the building around 5 a.m.
The suite and several neighboring suites sustained smoke and water damage.
Students from those sweets are being temporarily housed in a neighboring residence hall.
