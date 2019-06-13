CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Action was taken by school officials in Cromwell following a report of an "extremely racist" social media post.
Superintendent Thomas McDowell released a statement about what happened on Thursday morning.
"Disciplinary action has been taken and we will continue to promote diversity training and presentations as were recently completed throughout our schools this spring," McDowell said.
He said they became aware of the video post on Wednesday and met with the involved student poster on Thursday. The student has not been publicly identified.
The video involves a student in an "Uncle Sam" hat talking to someone in blackface.
"We are going to say the n-word," the student said.
An individual in blackface bursts through a door and obscenities are exchanged.
The video ends with the white student beating up the individual in blackface and referencing the Trayvon Martin case.
"[Thursday] morning we took appropriate action and put into place appropriate steps to ensure that the safety of all our students was our paramount concern," McDowell said.
McDowell acknowledged that social media has its benefits but said it can also be damaging to individuals, families and the community at large.
"Cromwell is a community that takes pride in its diverse population," he said. "Within our school system we always promote the idea that every individual is unique and should be valued and respected regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or economic background."
McDowell called the video an "anomaly" and said it does not represent the student body, the schools or the community.
Channel 3 is working on obtaining more details and will have an update starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.