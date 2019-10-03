WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A dry spell may have caused discolored water for residents in Waterbury and Wolcott, according to police.
Higher than normal mineral content may have affected the water quality for those with city water in both areas.
The discolored water is expected to dissipate in two or three days, and the Waterbury Bureau of Water has switched water sources to fix the problem.
Waterbury will be continue to test the water to make sure it meets standards, police said.
Anyone with issues in Wolcott is asked to contact Phil Olmstead of the Sewer and Water Department at 203-879-8141.
