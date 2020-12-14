WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - What better way to mark the launch of a coronavirus vaccine and continue the holiday season than to give the gift of The Big E?
The Eastern States Exposition announced on Monday that advance tickets and value passes, along with Midway and Cream Puff vouchers, were available for sale.
Ticket options available are:
- Single Day admission tickets – $12 adults/$8 children 6-12
- 17-Day Value Passes – $40 adults/$20 children age 6-12. This offer includes four FREE Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold.
- Opening Day tickets (good for use on Sept. 17 only) – $10
- Midway Magic Vouchers – $25
- Six-pack of Big E Cream Puffs - $25
The Big E, which was forced to scale back last fall to food truck festivals and virtual events due to the pandemic, is set to happen from Sept. 17 through Oct. 3, 2021.
Tickets are available on the Big E's website here.
