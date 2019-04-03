MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The discovery of a man's body Monday night in a Middletown state park is not considered suspicious, investigators revealed.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the man as 33-year-old David Hoyle of Middletown.
DEEP said crews were called to Wadsworth Falls State Park around 7:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a man's body.
Police were on the scene at Laurel Grove Road for several hours on Monday night.
The cause and manner of death has yet to be released.
