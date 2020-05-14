HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Business owners are brushing up on procedures ahead of the May 20 partial reopening of the state.
A round table discussion with business owners, Gov. Ned Lamont and the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group about what needs to happen is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Questions for the group can be emailed to reopen@ct.gov.
Restaurants will initially only offer outdoor dining service on May 20. Tables will be spaced out because owners will be required to keep customers at least 6 feet apart.
Some owners told Channel 3 that they are thrilled to reopen next week.
Others, however, said they feel the state is not being aggressive enough.
A group of 130 business owners called for indoor dining to resume as early as June 3.
Lamont, however, said that won't happen until at least June 20, when the second phase of the state's reopening process could take place.
The phase also includes gyms, outdoor graduations and outdoor weddings.
Lamont said he understands the frustration, but he insisted that reopening the state must be a gradual process.
"May 20 is not going to be a light switch that turns on," he said. "I think it’ll phase in over a period of time."
Lamont also announced on Wednesday that breweries and wineries could also reopen on May 20 as long as they have a food truck available to serve diners. The compromise was reached to alleviate drunk driving concerns.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(1) comment
Until "tipping" is outlawed, I will not patronize such establishments. Everybody knows the bulk of tips are not taxed, and agonizing over how much to tip ruins the dining experience. Raise the prices if necessary so the diner can be more relaxed. If an $18 meal is going to really cost $25 with tax & tip, put it on the menu an be honest about it.
