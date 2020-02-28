MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers will meet with health officials to discuss how the state can prepare for the coronavirus as the governor announces the state's first lab capable of diagnosing it.
The meeting is set to happen at Bridgeport Hospital in Milford Friday afternoon.
The latest figures from the world's governments show that the virus infected more than 83,000 people, more than 2,800 of whom died.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday that the Connecticut Department of Public Health's laboratory in Rocky Hill is now capable of conducting diagnostic testing for the coronavirus. It received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Lamont said the new capability will save critical time in diagnosing and treating patients with the virus.
“As our administration laid out this week, Connecticut is taking every necessary precaution and proactive step to ensure we are ready to respond to the novel coronavirus,” Lamont said. “Being able to test for the virus locally will allow us to conduct diagnostics and take every measure in our capability in an expedited fashion.”
Test results can be turned around in 24 hours.
"This will improve the investigation of any future cases and tracking down anyone potentially exposed to the disease," said Renee D. Coleman Mitchell, public health commissioner. "Information is critical to managing an outbreak of any infectious disease, and testing at our state lab offers the greatest ability for all of us to make the best decisions to protect the health of the greatest number of people. Now is a time we all need to prepare for this virus to come to our state. I urge everyone to go online at ct.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on how to protect your health and get ready.”
Experts feel it's a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus will hit the state.
Friday's meeting will include physicians, community leaders, the state Department of Public Health and Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal.
They'll discuss what the federal government can do to help Connecticut be ready.
The focus will be on what resources are needed to treat, test and prevent the disease.
College campuses around the state have already begun making decisions.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System issued a mandate to bring back students who are studying abroad in countries with heavy outbreaks.
The system is hoping students will be cautious during spring break in two weeks.
“I’m definitely going to pay attention to people around me," said Michael Hooker, a sophomore at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. "Whether they are coughing, covering their mouths, sneezing, [I'll be] washing my hands much more. I’m not going overseas so I’m not too worried about it.”
CCSU does have four students studying abroad in Florence, Italy. It is working to get those students back home as quickly and safely as possible.
The CDC warned Americans earlier this week to prepare for a potential pandemic.
