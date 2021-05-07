HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The legislative session ends in a little more than a month, and there’s still no word on whether lawmakers will make recreational marijuana legal in Connecticut.

There has been discussion, but there is still no bill to vote on.

Recreational marijuana could rake in millions every year, and Connecticut is under pressure to join the other states that have already made it legal, like New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Lawmakers move closer to legalizing marijuana in Connecticut Legalizing recreational marijuana in Connecticut has moved a step closer.

Gov. Ned Lamont supports it and has already put it in his budget.

“I honestly believe we are in a good place. We are concerned about equity and what the governor has proposed,” said Democratic State Senator Doug McCrory.

Recreational marijuana could bring in anywhere between $50 million and $150 million a year.

Not all Republicans are against it, but the minority leader in the Senate feels legalization comes with a price.

“I don’t believe just because other states are doing it, we should do it. I think the facet the governor put it in the budget makes it more of a financial issue than a good social policy, and I think the jury is out on whether this is a good social policy for our youth,” said Republican State Senator Kevin Kelly.

The legislation being debated comes with an “equity” provision, which allows people of color, especially those in communities hard hit by drugs and crime, to have an opportunity to own businesses.

Senator McCrory said this was not done with medical marijuana.

“All of the cultivators and all of the dispensaries have been owned by pretty much white individuals. That’s what’s happened,” McCrory said.

Some feel times are changing, and what was once taboo has become more acceptable.

“Once they legalized it for medicinal purposes for medical reasons, that changed a lot of people’s opinions on it because it does seem to help a lot of people, especially if they are sick or have any debilitating issues,” said Tina Radecki, of Bristol.

There isn’t much time left. Basically, they have 30 days before the session ends, and there are other big issues being discuss, like sports betting and the budget.

If lawmakers can’t bring it for a vote this year, it may have to wait until next year.