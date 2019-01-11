HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, fans can see their favorite Disney characters on ice in Hartford this weekend.
Disney on Ice is at the XL Center as part of its "Worlds of Enchantment" shows.
Performances started on Thursday and continue through the weekend.
Lightning McQueen from Cars, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Buzz and Woody from Toy Story and Anna and Elsa from Frozen will all be there.
Friday's show is at 7 p.m.
There are three shows on Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
On Sunday, two shows are at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, including tickets, head to the XL Center's website here.
