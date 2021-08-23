WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A staple at the West Farms Mall will be closing its doors for good.
Disney officials announced that their store location at the mall will shut down on or prior to September 15 of this year.
Back in March, the Walt Disney Company stated that they intended to significantly reduce the number of Disney stores in operation as they shift their focus to online sales.
“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer. Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises," Stephanie Young, president of Consumer Products Games and Publishing for the Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.
The company plans to cut a total of sixty stores across the U.S. within the next year.
It is unclear how many employees work at the Disney store located inside the West Farms Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.