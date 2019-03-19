EASTON, CT (WFSB) - Remaining calm in the face of vulgar and racist comments.
In an exclusive interview, Channel 3 spoke to the police dispatcher, who took the first call from the woman caught on camera using a racial slur and spitting at a black family in East Haven.
After the incident at the East Haven Shop Rite, the woman called police.
Mistakenly calling Easton, not East Haven, repeating the racial slur and continuing to swear, this time at dispatcher, who just happens to be black.
For the past five years, Andrew Tisdale says he’s had his fair share of interesting calls working as a dispatcher.
“I didn’t even think about it anymore, until I saw it in the news the next days, I kind of realized the two clicked and I thought, ‘wow that’s the same lady I spoke with last night,’” said Tisdale.
That lady would be Corinne Magoveny-Terrone, the woman who was caught on camera spitting at and hurling the n-word at a black family last Friday inside the Shop Rite.
“This black guy got up in front of me and said are you talking to me b***h, I said no I’m not [n-word] and now they’re telling me I’m racial profiling,” Magoveny-Terrone said in the 911 calls.
Magoveny-Terrone wanted to call East Haven Police to file a complaint herself.
“And this [n-word] got up in front of me, no, no don’t you dare put me on hold, don’t you dare,” Magoveny-Terrone said to Tisdale.
But instead first called Easton, with Tisdale calmly handling the call.
“Okay what town are you in? Ma’am you’re not in Easton. We don’t have Stop and Shop. East Haven, East Haven, okay you called Easton,” said Tisdale in the 911 calls.
“Alright, go f**k yourself then,” Magoveny-Terrone responded to Tisdale during the 911 call.
“It was kind of like shock and awe factor, the comments she was making. Very inappropriate, very vulgar. I think they’re words that no one should ever say, should ever talk about another person in that way,” Tisdale told Channel 3.
Channel 3 stopped by the New Haven address Magoveny-Terrone gave East Haven Police, but once again, no answer, with a neighbor saying she left following the incident.
After the video became viral, she resigned from her job as a clerk for the Hamden Public School District.
As for Tisdale, while hearing that word is hurtful and bothersome, he took the whole call in stride, making sure he was doing his job.
“We’re trained to kind of just at the moment, focus on the situation, focus on their concern, their safety and make sure they’re alright before you can even think about the profanity or the vulgar language they’re using,” said Tisdale.
Tisdale says someone actually called Easton’s police department this morning, saying they wanted to compliment the dispatcher on the way he handled that call.
Little did they know they were talking to him.
As for the investigation, East Haven Police said so far no one has come forward to file a complaint.
