NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Dispatchers helped a mother in New London deliver a baby inside a van on Thursday morning.
According to firefighters, the dispatchers received a call around 4:15 a.m. about a woman in labor in front of a church on Huntington Street.
By the time first responders arrive, the woman had already given birth to a baby boy.
Firefighters said they initiated care and brought the mother and child to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
They reported that the newborn was responsive, alert and crying before being brought to the hospital.
The dispatchers said they were able to provide pre-arrival instructions.
The people in the van were on the way to Backus Hospital in Norwich before the birth, where their doctor is.
While on the phone, dispatchers reported that the mother was having contractions and actually began delivering the child.
"In some cases, the dispatchers are the forgotten link between the public and emergency responders," said Jeffrey Rheaume, battalion chief, New London Fire Department. "I wanted to take this opportunity to highlight the good work that they do and to brief you on this incident."
Rheaume identified the dispatchers as Richard Waselik and Katelin Greatsinger.
