NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Over a dozen people were displaced after a fire in New Haven Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to Howard Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Fire officials said firefighters had to assist one person getting out of the home.
Two people were brought to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have started in a bedroom area.
The American Red Cross is assisting families who have been displaced.
