MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Nine people were displaced after a fire started at an apartment complex in Middletown Tuesday.
The fire was reported at the Sagamore Hills Apartments located at 1151 Washington Street.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Between 60 to 70 residents were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.
According to the fire chief, the fire started in a kitchen in a 4th floor apartment.
Crews are working to investigate the case of the fire.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
