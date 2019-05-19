HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of people have been displaced from their homes following a fire overnight in Hartford.
The fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at an apartment building on Shultas Place.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to a first-floor apartment.
Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Police said 33 people were displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
