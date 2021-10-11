BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting Monday night.
It happened in the area of 100 Brookline Avenue.
Police say a dispute occurred between three to five people, resulting in two men being shot.
One of the men, a 23-year-old, was found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and legs, while the other, a 27-year-old, had been driven to St. Francis Hospital by acquaintances.
Investigators said the 27-year-old had been shot once in the chest. His injury is considered non-life threatening.
The extent of the other man's injuries are not yet known.
Several shots had been fired in the area at some point during the dispute.
Hartford Police are assisting with the investigation.
