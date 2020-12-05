MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged after he plowed his vehicle into a home in Milford.
Milford officials say it happened around 9 a.m. on South Street.
A 43-year-old man was behind the wheel of a vehicle when he glanced down at his cell phone and managed to graze a utility pole before crashing into the side of a residence.
The operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The home sustained substantial damage.
However, the homeowners were eventually allowed back inside their residence upon further inspection.
In order to prevent the home from sustaining further damage, crews installed a wooden support in the interior of the home.
The crash caused a small gas leak in the area, but crews were able to mitigate the situation by quickly shutting off the gas supply.
The operator was charged with traveling too fast for conditions, cell phone violation, and not having insurance.
