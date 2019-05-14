NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The Norwich school district is investigating a threat towards a middle school.
The incident happened at the Kelly Magnet Middle School.
According to the superintendent, Abby Dolliver, the threat does not appear to be credible.
The incident is still being investigated and the Norwich Police Department has been notified.
Dolliver also said the parents of those involved have been notified.
There are three safety officers, and Dolliver said the district will add anyone else if necessary while working with the police.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.