WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews are on scene after a vehicle went into a lake Friday night.
Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis says a vehicle was traveling down Ohio Street when it crossed onto Lakeview Road before going into a nearby lake.
Witnesses told police that they did not see anyone in the vehicle.
A dive team was called in and is working to determine if there were any occupants in the vehicle.
