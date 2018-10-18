WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews have recoverd a body from the Shetucker River in Windham Thursday night.
According to state police, the recovery happened near Plains Road.
There is no positive identification of the body at this point, but state police said there is nothing suspicious about the death.
On Tuesday, crews were searching Shetucket Park in Willimantic for a missing elderly man.
Officials have not confirmed if the two searches are related.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.