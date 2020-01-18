WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, it was announced that inspectors from the Division of Criminal Justice will be taking over the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in West Haven.
The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad was initially asked to investigate the use of deadly force, however the Division of Criminal Justice will now take it over.
The shooting happened on Jan. 15 in West Haven.
Police said 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by state troopers following a carjacking in Norwalk and then a high-speed chase into West Haven.
According to state police, it all started Wednesday afternoon when Soulemane reportedly stole a car at knife point in Norwalk. Police said he then led officers on a high-speed chase along I-95, driving on the shoulder and the center median, even hitting two state police cruisers.
Police said Soulemane got off at exit 43 and hit another car before troopers boxed him in.
Troopers used a stun gun on Soulemane but police say when he then pulled out a knife, that’s when Trooper Brian North fired his gun.
Soulemane was taken to the hospital where he died.
Channel 3's law enforcement analyst J. Paul Vance, a retired state police lieutenant, weighed in on the dangerous situation.
"You’re damned if you do and damned if you don't. If you don't stop it, a family or child gets hurt or killed, why didn't you stop it. If you stop it and you hope the operator will comply with directions given to him," Vance said on Saturday.
Bodycam video shows police using a baton to smash the passenger-side window before the shots were fired. That's when the stun gun was deployed.
"The last resort is a weapon, and one has to be in fear of their life to use a weapon," Vance said.
When Soulemane reached for something in his waistband, that's when North fired several rounds into the car.
"There are very strict laws regarding the use of a weapon by law enforcement. And every officer who’s involved in any type of police shooting has to stay within the boundaries of those laws or be culpable himself," Vance said.
Soulemane's family is expected to meet with the state's Public Safety Commission on Monday.
