(WFSB) – The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services released data of confirmed COVID-19 cases at inpatient facilities throughout the system.
The data identifies patients as well as staff who have tested positive for the virus.
Facilities with positive cases:
- Connecticut Valley Hospital – 10 patients; 9 staff
- Whiting Forensic Hospital - 6 patients, 12 staff
- Capitol Regional Mental Health Center – 1 staff
- Connecticut Mental Health Center – 3 staff
- Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System – 2 staff
- Western Connecticut Mental Health Network – 2 staff
To date, DMHAS says six patients at Connecticut Valley Hospital and six patients at Whiting Forensic Hospital have recovered from the virus.
Nine staff members have provided medical documents showing they have recovered from the virus, allowing them to return to work.
The department has taken significant steps to protect patients and staff throughout the system.
