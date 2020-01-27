HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Something new is taking place at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Starting on Monday, Connecticut drivers’ licenses and ID cards are available to those who don’t identify themselves as male or female.
The non-binary licenses are also being processed at AAA.
Connecticut residents now have the option to select “X” on their application for a driver’s license.
That X is a gender designation as Connecticut now joins a dozen other states to offer these non-binary licenses.
Individuals who consider themselves non-binary, meaning they don’t identify themselves as male or female, now have a new option.
“We have to respect people’s identity and who are we to say no,” said Tony Guerrera, DMV Deputy Commissioner.
Tony Guerrera, the Deputy Commissioner with the DMV, says this is important for people. If someone wants a driver’s license, there are new applications for gender designation.
There are three options, female, male, and X, which is non-binary.
If a person is a minor, under the age of 16, they must have a parent or guardian present.
These licenses and ID cards are also being processed at AAA. Guerrera says the DMV spoke to law enforcement and they don’t see many problems, but traveling could be different.
“You can go under Gender X in Connecticut, but if [someone] has Gender X on a license and goes to Bradley and travels to Florida, and the ticket says male or female, there could be an issue,” Guerrera said.
Once the application is complete, there is a $30 fee. The policy also applies to a learner’s permit.
The law that passed last year only applies to driver’s licenses and ID cards. This year, some would like all state agencies to update their forms.
