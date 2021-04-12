WESTHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – For weeks there has been an emissions debacle at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The emissions system remains offline after a malware attack, which is leaving a lot of drivers with a lot of question.
Many have been asking how it affects their registration and if police can pull people over if their emissions testing isn’t done.
Channel 3 went straight to the DMV for answers.
The DMV emissions testing system remains down after hackers targeted Applus on March 13. This has created confusion and frustration for drivers.
Jeremy Ademtz owns New Image Auto in Higganum, one of Connecticut’s 200 testing sites. Even he is getting questions from vehicle owners who are unaware of the problem.
“There is some frustrate people. There’s a lot of confusion because the information is not really clear,” Ademtz said.
The DMV says it doesn’t know when it will resume emissions testing. The agency is waiting on an answer from Applus.
“I don’t want to be premature that things will be up and running by the end of the month. I’m hopeful they will be,” said Tony Guerrera, DMV Deputy Commissioner.
Channel 3 reached out to Applus for an answer, but a spokeswoman deferred to a statement from CEO Devin Greene, which says, “It is imperative that we ensure every component of the program is free from malware, thoroughly tested, and operating normally before bringing the program back online.”
The company says it wants to make sure it’s fixed all issues with it’s testing software. It’s also still trying to determine if anyone’s personal information was compromised by the hack.
“People can go about their normal lives right now without worrying about getting their emissions done,” Guerrera said.
Many people have asked how this shut down impacts them. The state will still renew people’s registrations and will notify people when emissions testing has reopened.
Used car sales will get a 30-day registration and the DMV has told police departments not to issue tickers for emissions violations.
The state’s contract with Applus ends later this year. The state will enter a new contract with vendor, Opus, but the DMV is confident Applus will fix this issue.
“They know they have an issue. They want to fix it,” Guerrera said.
The DMV doesn’t know how many vehicle owners have been affected so far.
