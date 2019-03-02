HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Due to Winter Storm Xena, the Dept. of Motor Vehicles has canceled all road tests for Saturday.
According to DMV officials, customers will be notified that their scheduled tests have been canceled.
Winter Storm Xena has been bringing snow across the state as of early Saturday morning.
Snow was accumulating to a couple of inches along the shoreline and southeastern CT.
Parking bans and weekend event cancellations were being reported all morning. See the list here.
With the snow falling, DMV officials said drivers are reminded to clear their vehicles of snow before they hit the road, or they could face fines and penalties.
“The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements,” the DMV said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.