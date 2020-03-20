WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles has already shut down branch offices until further notice.
On Friday, the announced additional extensions.
Right now, employees are reporting to their work locations, unless they are otherwise instructed, and are assisting with transactions that are being completed online, through mail, or by phone.
Also, the DMV is reminding people about the 90-day extension being offered to Connecticut residents who have expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards, and learner’s permits. It applies to credentials that expire between March 10 and June 8.
On Friday, the DMV added vehicle registrations, emissions testing, and other items to the extension period for Connecticut residents with expiring credentials.
Eligible DMV credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 8, 2020 are automatically covered by this extension, which goes into effective immediately.
Vehicle and Boat Registrations
• Extends by 90 days all registrations, including International Registration Plan (IRP) and boat registrations, that expire between March 10 and June 8, 2020;
• Extends by 90 days all temporary registrations obtained after March 10, 2020;
Emissions Testing
• Extends by 90 days all emissions test or retest due dates for vehicles with testing due between March 10 and June 8, 2020;
New Residents
• For any person who moved to Connecticut after March 10, 2020, extends by 90 days the period of time that person has to obtain a license, registration or emissions inspection in Connecticut;
Disabled Parking Placards
• Extends permanent disability placards that expire with any credential subject to a 90-day extension;
Business Licenses
• Extends by 90 days the validity of all business licenses that expire from March 10, to June 8, 2020;
Suspension-Related Matters
• Waives all statutory deadlines associated with notice and the conduct of hearings;
• Extends by 90 days compliance based suspensions that are due to take effect between March 10, and June 8, 2020 (Operating Retraining Program, child safety seat, bad checks, insurance compliance provided there is proof of replacement policy).
• Waives violation and penalties associated with failing to meet 30-day recalibration of ignition interlock devices;
Inspections
• Waives VIN verifications until June 8, 2020;
• Waives non-safety related inspections until June 8, 2020;
School Bus Proficiency Tests
• Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between March 10 and June 8, 2020, by 90 days;
Flashing Light Permits
• Extends by 90 days all flashing light permits that expire between March 10 and June 8, 2020
For a list of services and daily updates from the DMV, click here or call 860-263-5700 (within Hartford area) and 1-800-842-8222 (all other parts of Connecticut).
(1) comment
On a slow day the wait in Hamden is about three hours. Imagine when they open up. It will be about eight hours.
