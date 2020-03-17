WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Wednesday, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles branch offices will be closed until further notice.
Employees will continue to report to their work locations, unless they are otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are being completed online, through mail, or by phone.
Also, the DMV is reminding people about the 90-day extension being offered to Connecticut residents who have expiring driver’s licenses, identity cards, and learner’s permits. It applies to credentials that expire between March 10 and June 8.
For a list of services and daily updates from the DMV, click here.
(1) comment
On a slow day the wait in Hamden is about three hours. Imagine when they open up. It will be about eight hours.
