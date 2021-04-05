HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state Department of Motor Vehicles emissions testing is still offline after a cyber-attack last week.
The system is run through the vendor Applus Technologies.
Last Tuesday, the company was hit by a massive outage.
The system is still down as of Monday afternoon.
The DMV said it is hoping to have more information soon and is telling people to keep checking their website for any updates.
Officials with the DMV said law enforcement agencies have been told not to ticket drivers with expired emissions while testing is down.
