WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -The Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding their operations during the second week of the agency’s reopening.
On June 30, the DMV resumed road testing services for driver’s licenses as well as new vehicle registration services at select location.
Knowledge testing for motorcycle learner’s permits is expected to resume on July 7 as the DMV’s Bridgeport and Waterbury locations.
According to the DMV, they were able to collaborate with driving schools on June 23 to reduce its backlog and was able to schedule nearly 1,000 road tests through June 30.
Customers whose appointments were canceled due to the pandemic are encouraged to reschedule their appointments.
“We will continue to slowly reopen our doors and expand our service options,” said DMV’s Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “Safety remains our primary focus.”
All services at the DMV require appointments.
Appointments can be made through the DMV website here.
“The DMV is undergoing a major transformation,” said DMV’s Commissioner Sibongile Magubane. “The pandemic presented several obstacles, which fast-tracked the DMV’s modernization plans. Our new appointment system is just the beginning. Ultimately, we would like move customers from in-line to online.
