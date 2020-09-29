WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering another round of extensions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Deadlines have been extended for:
- All licenses, permits and identification cards, including commercial driver’s licenses
- Motor vehicle and bot registrations
- Emissions testing and retesting
- Permanent disability placard
Anything set to expire between March 10 through May 31 of this year will be valid until November 30, 2020.
Expirations between June 1 and November 30 will now be good until December 31, 2020.
All late fees will be waived.
For more information about the extension, click here.
