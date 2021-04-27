WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- After several weeks of the state’s emissions testing service being down, it’s back in business starting Tuesday.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles emissions testing went offline back in March after its vendor, Applus Technologies, was the target of a cyber-attack.

Throughout the time of the testing service being offline, the DMV said police wouldn’t cite anyone for emissions not being up to date.

As of Tuesday, April 27, the emissions testing program was back up and running.

The DMV is offering extensions for those who were impacted by the outage:

If your emissions or retest expired between March 30, 2021 and April 30, 2021, you have until June 30, 2021 to complete testing.

“We would like to thank the public as well as the test centers for their patience over the past few weeks,” said DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane. “The DMV enacted a plan to tackle the backlog which provides customers ample time to complete their testing.”

The DMV said records show that about 53,300 vehicles were due for their emissions test between March 30 and April 26.

“DMV will waive all emissions test late fees through June 30, 2021,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “Customers impacted by the outage now have up to 60-days to complete their emissions testing requirements.”

