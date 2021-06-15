WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The Dept. of Motor Vehicles said traffic on its online services is outpacing in-person transactions.
Since the DMV implemented the ability for residents to renew their licenses online earlier this year, officials have processed 85,370 online renewals between January and May.
"In comparison, the agency processed 60,377 renewals in-person at DMV branch offices during this same period, demonstrating that the choice to renew licenses online is quickly becoming the preferred method for Connecticut residents," a press release said.
The DMV has seen other online services become more popular, saying in total, residents and businesses have completed 131,846 transactions so far this year across the services recently moved online.
The expanded online services include:
- License and non-driver ID renewal
- License and non-driver ID duplicate requests
- Change of address
- Drive history requests
- Vessel registration renewal
- A commercial vehicle operators (CVO) portal that serves as a one-stop-shop for CVOs
- A commercial driver’s license (CDL) medical certificate portal that gives CDL drivers the ability to upload their medical certificates drivel to the DMV’s Driver Services Division from their mobile devices
Gov. Ned Lamont said that it has been a priority of his administration to move services online so that Connecticut residents can skip in-person visits and the need to submit paper forms through the U.S. Mail.
“I know that it takes some getting used to doing these transactions online, but I want to remind Connecticut residents that even though in-person options remain available, these recently launched, expanded online services are now available, making completing transactions with the DMV a much simpler process,” Lamont said in a press release. “The number of transactions that are being completed online so far clearly demonstrate that our residents want their interactions with state government to be simple, convenient, and available online, just like they would expect in the private sector. I want to thank the incredible staff at the DMV and the Digital Services Division of the Department of Administrative Services for their commitment and dedication to this effort and look forward to working with them more to further our digital government efforts.”
The deputy DMV commissioner said customers can expect to see the list of online transactions grow throughout 2021.
For a complete list of services available online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.