MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police sought to remind drivers of the importance of keeping to the right on highways.
Troopers highlighted on their Facebook page Tuesday signs that read "keep right except to pass."
"Any vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic shall be driven in the right-hand lane, or as close as practicable to the right-hand lane or right-hand curb or edge," the post read. "On highways with two lanes, vehicles are required to drive upon the right most lane except when overtaking or passing or preparing for a left turn."
They said anyone who fails to abide by the sign faces infractions, causes unnecessary congestion and traffic jams, and could potentially lead to crashes.
"Do your part to not congest highways," the post continued.
State police said the rule not only applies to limited access highways such as interstates 395, 95 and Route 2, but also any roadway with two lanes. Those include roads such as routes 85 and 32.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
It's about time the left-lane-hog drivers got a ticket for their inconsiderate behavior.
