FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Department of Correction announced that at third inmate has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
The 74-year-old male inmate passed away on Tuesday, April 28.
He had been housed at the Osborn Correction Institution before receiving medical treatment at the UConn Health Center since April 19.
His name has not been released.
Officials said the inmate had pre-existing underlying medical conditions.
He had entered into the correctional system on April 17, 1970 and was serving a life sentence for murder.
“Any life lost to this terrible disease is a tragedy,” said Commissioner Rollin Cook. “I vow to keep working to do whatever possible to continue to limit the spread of the coronavirus until this health crisis passes. My condolences go out to the deceased individual’s family.”
